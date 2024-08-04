"Democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49%."

A Republic is not a monarch or an oligarchy. It is a state in which Supreme Power is held by Sovereign People who “elect” (not select) representatives to act or speak on their behalf in an official capacity, regarding political matters. In a Republic, a nominated president or leader is “elected” (not selected) by the People.

In the United States of America, the President once “elected” (not selected), becomes both the head of state and the head of government, as well as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Under Article II of the Constitution “for the” United States of America, the President is responsible for the execution and enforcement of laws created by Congress.

The most hotly contested debate at the Constitutional Convention was over how the people and the states would be represented in Congress. The Virginia Plan proposed by James Madison provided that representation of the states would be based on population, while the small states insisted on equal representation.

Only 6 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence attended the Constitutional Convention.

1.) Patrick Henry 2.) John Hancock 3.) 3.) Samuel Adams 4.) Thomas Paine 5.) Thomas Jefferson 6.) John Adams

The “professed” goal and “original” intent of our founding fathers was to create a republican form of government that would preserve, protect, and defend the rights of the People. They also felt that their power could not be preserved, if women and non-white people were portrayed as their equals. On Monday, August 6, 1787, after reading the “First Draft” of the proposed Constitution, Elbridge Gerry, George Mason, and Edmund Randolph all refused to sign the Constitution. They believed it contained too many anti-republican principles, and with the central government being made too powerful, they feared the liberties and God-Given “inherent” rights of the people ie; (financial elite landowners) would be threatened, and the sovereignty of the states would be subverted.

Given the failures of Congress under the Articles of Confederation, the framers of the Constitution wanted to create a powerful legislative body as part of the system of checks and balances. They feared a single legislative body might be too powerful, so a Bicameral Legislature construct was formed, having a House of Representatives to advocate for the people in the large states to be heard, and a Senate to represent the interests and advocate for the people in the small states be heard. In this way, they felt the tyranny of a majority could be prevented.

Without the representation of the small states in the Senate, the balance of power would be lost. Congress would become a Unicameral Legislature, having two houses representing only the majority’s interests. The founders felt that to prevent the tyranny of the majority, Senators should be chosen to represent their state legislators rather than the people at large.

The Article V clause of the Constitution was written as a provision that guaranteed no state could be denied representation in the Senate without their consent.

The small states lost their representation in the Senate with the ratification of the 17th Amendment and in the process, lost their voice and ability to prevent the tyranny of the large states, which the founders had anticipated early on would happen.

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Utah, Virginia, and South Carolina all lost the right to be represented in the Senate without their consent, which violated the provisions in Article V “for the” Constitution of the United States of America. These seven states should have refused to comply with the 17th Amendment.

The states responsible for ratifying the 17th Amendment should immediately consider rescinding their vote in favor of ratification and join the seven states that have refused to give their consent.

The Delaware State Legislature voted against ratification in 1913, but in 2010, they decided to ratify the 17th Amendment. They could do this because, under the Constitution, the States have a right to give their consent, as they also have a right to withdraw it.

—Keith Broaders (Author)