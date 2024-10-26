How Much Trouble Are Canadians Really In? Why I Left Canada and Maybe The Best Explanation of What's Really Happening In Canada…

Fear based information isn't about scaring people, as to paralyze them and make them less powerful. It's absolutely true that the human nervous system is designed to pay attention to the negative more than the positive. As a person who gives talks around the world on mind control and brainwashing,

I talk about this often. You can indeed use fear to get people's attention. If the fear is false, you're doing people a great injustice. If the fear is real and true, you're doing people a service.

Giving people an accurate lay of the land (even if it's slightly fear-based) is meant to transfer key points of knowledge, so that anyone brave enough to face that true reality, can make more informed decisions. The proper processing of all information logically and rationally, makes us more informed and more powerful.

Knowledge is power and we all need as much power as we can get in this modern time. It has never mattered to me if the information I process is scary or not if it's the truth........I want it and I want to process it logically and rationally. For me, there's nothing more disempowering and silly than avoiding truthful information because it doesn't give me a warm and fuzzy feeling.

People who only want to interact with information that makes them feel great while ignoring truthful information that instills some fear, are the type of people who lined up and demanded their COVID injections over the last 4 years. You didn't have to be a tin foil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist to understand that some major red flags were waiving high for all to see, early in the COVID Psy-Op.

A regular vaccine takes nearly 20 years to develop, with 96% of new vaccine formulations being rejected in that 20-year testing period. So how exactly did a new technology vaccine (one never approved before for humans, in the history of science or medicine) get developed and released for human use in less than 1 year?

The vaccine was said to be safe and effective, yet the government granted each vaccine maker full legal indemnity for all the deaths and injuries that those safe and effective vaccines would cause. What? How safe and effective does that sound? Everyone was told to "trust the science" but when credible researchers asked to see the science so they could debate and review said science, they were told that they weren't permitted to engage in viewing, debating, or reviewing the science. What? Red flag, red flag, red flag.

There were hundreds of red flags just like this and they all pointed to something extremely scary, which many prominent scientists, researchers, doctors, and freedom advocates pointed out at the time.......that we were being rounded up for a very well-organized, friendly and concentration camp free genocide 2.0 operation.

Now, that's some scary stuff absolutely but if that's the truth, I want to take it in and weigh the truth potential of such ideas. According to people like Dr. James Thorpe, the death and injury tally from the COVID-19 injection is now nearing 585 million people. Many other researchers are coming close to the same conclusions, in regards to the total numbers killed or injured by the COVID-19 shot.

3 times as many women have been killed or injured by the shot and many injected women still living are now infertile from the experimental "vaccine". Our populations worldwide are plummeting and migrants (who are not required to take this injection) are being rushed in to replace us. Are we ready yet to deal with this information?

Yes, an absolutely scary reality in 2020 and it's actually a little scarier today. For the people who avoided the truth because it didn't make them feel "warm and fuzzy", many have paid the ultimate price. The "died suddenly" cases are still in the thousands daily, across the world.

So, let's keep the right mindset when we watch the video below, shall we? It's Chris Sky and it doesn't matter what you think of Chris. He's brash, brazen and extremely hard-hitting. Saying that the statistics he recounts regarding Canada's fall from glory are true, accurate and foretelling....to say the least. Once Chris starts talking in the interview, he talks straight for 26 minutes.

That's all I think you really need to watch. You don't need to watch the entire thing. What Chris says about Canada in that opening rant (with no breaks) does reflect the hard-core truth of what's happening in Canada. Chris has the statistics and reports to add weight to everything he's saying. Riccardo Bosi, John Wilson & Chris Sky: Are We under Martial Law? It’s God’s war & We are Winning—-

https://rumble.com/v5ez3zd-riccardo-bosi-john-wilson-and-chris-sky-are-we-under-martial-law-its-gods-w.html?start=64

For me, the most impactful thing Chris said was when he described people's relatives coming to Canada originally (100 or more years ago). Most people came to Canada because their original country was falling apart. Chris continues and rightly questions why Canadians are staying in Canada when their country is being taken over and destroyed, right in front of their very eyes. Again, scary but true.

The Canadian statistics Chris recounts are well documented. The richest, brightest, and most capable have already left Canada. My great-grandfather came to Canada in the early 1900s because his country (Macedonia) was being destroyed. I left Canada in 2021 because Canada was being destroyed. My departure is as much anti-Canadian, as his departure was anti-Macedonian. My great-grandfather came to Canada to ensure his survival. That's exactly what almost everyone else's relatives were doing when they came to Canada 100-plus years ago.

