************Image: E. Coli bacteria growing on culture medium in a Petri dish************

I have long reviewed medical records of patients harmed by poor medical care. Here, I present clear evidence of what actually caused the 2 girls’ deaths in Texas. It wasn't measles. Not by a long shot.

For decades, U.S. Marines, their families, and civilian workers stationed at Camp Lejeune unknowingly drank and bathed in water laced with toxic chemicals—while the government knew and did nothing. In this episode, we expose the staggering truth behind the Camp Lejeune water contamination scandal, the cover-up that followed, and the devastating health consequences that still haunt thousands. From first-hand accounts to documented government negligence, we uncover why justice has taken so long and how the fight is far from over.

This is more than a story of environmental disaster—it's a story of betrayal. Learn how buried reports, legal loopholes, and bureaucracy prevented justice for America’s most loyal patriots. If you or someone you know served at Camp Lejeune, this is a must-watch. Help us bring awareness to the ongoing struggle for accountability. Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production.

MIRROR The Camp Lejeune Cover-up - They Poisoned Our Own—There and Everywhere

https://rumble.com/v6s3rjh-mirror-the-camp-lejeune-cover-up-they-poisoned-our-own.html