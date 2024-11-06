WHEN… DEAR GOD… WHEN—WILL AMERICANS STOP ALLOWING THEMSELVES TO BE YANKED AROUND BY THE USA INC? [RESIDENTS ARE SELECTED BY THE ILLUMINATED PEOPLE…YOU VOTE FOR NO ONE!!! W T F U ALREADY!

What in The World is Happening? MASS ELECTION AMNESIA

HERE WE GO: American just went to vote, after standing in line the election worker tells her “She says, oh, you've already voted” “She takes the tablet, turns it my way, and it says, voted by mail.” Poll worker says she’s not allowed to see who the mail-in ballot was cast for.https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tal1udYR1DSa

She has never voted & yet somehow her name appeared on the voting list! This alarming discovery raises serious questions about the integrity of the voting system & how many other names have been added without permission.—https://www.bitchute.com/video/IKAu2xfpXMbZ/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Karen Kwiatkowski: Gallant Fired Other News & Does It Matter Who’s President?—- Judging Freedom—https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4iy2ifw93g5/?list=notifications&randomize=false

That’s how you know Kamala Harris’s entire campaign is one giant psyop—You see hoards of people lined up outside for hours beforehand. That’s how you know Kamala Harris’s entire campaign is one giant psyop.—https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZnJeQH2Fwim/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Remember, Remember the Fifth of November: Forgotten History—https://www.bitchute.com/video/9rk3XYpuAxJc/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Source: Truthstream Media channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KmVnLpFsCzAq