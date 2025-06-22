Fighting the Satanic Banks, Marxist Communist Police State that enforces unelected puppets like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WEF/ Klaus Schwab “Great Reset”, George Soros, UN Agenda 2030, WHO/Big Pharma Medical Dictatorship.

Trump: “I’m going to take two weeks to decide about bombing Iran.

Trump Script

Cliff Taylor

Trump: “I’m going to take two weeks to decide about bombing Iran.”

Then: “Get those planes in the Air - NOW!!

AIPAC/ZIONISTS/FAKE JUDAISM

ISRAEL IS THE #1 TERRORIST STATE. ZOG: FU

Great distraction from Jeffrey Epstein, the Virginia Giuffre suicide, and all the problems facing the USA. Civil war is the only thing that will expel the Talmudic Rabbis from Wein America.

Trump really is the lowest of the low for Satanic corruption.

What we heard wasn’t strategy. It wasn’t national defense. It was a rally speech—childish, belligerent, and painfully self-obsessed. No polish. No plan. No purpose. Just ego.— Bella Vita

￼ 🇺🇸 The Flag in the Dark: Trump’s War for Ego, Not America- ￼The Pattern of “Miracles”: Bombs for Approval Ratings