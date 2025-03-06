HOW LONG BEFORE WE THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA...START ACTING LIKE WE THE PEOPLE?
Man in America
UKRAINE: The BANKING CABAL’S Last Stand Before the GOLD RESET w/ Todd Callender
Every day I look at the news and it’s just a complete crap show, to put it lightly. Right now we’ve got a lot of discussion back and forth about Zelensky, his meeting with Trump, and how NATO and Europe is standing behind Zelensky. They are saying, “we back you, let’s go to war, let’s get World War III underway.” It just seems like there’s a group of pe…
9 days ago · 27 likes · 6 comments · Man in America
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
MUSK'S STARLINK POISED to TAKE OVER $2.4 Billion FAA CONTRACT
9 days ago · 56 likes · 5 comments · Peggy Hall
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Musk who took 40 billion $$$ from US taxpayers, says Social Security is a PONZI scheme; Jesus reserved his most serious invectives for HYPOCRITES, calling them brooding vipers, empty tombs he called
8 days ago · 16 likes · 34 comments · Dr. Paul Alexander
Marin Freedom Newsletter
Point Reyes Land Grab
James Li @5149jamesli. https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1896805547837735304…
8 days ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Marin Grin