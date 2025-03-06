Man in America

UKRAINE: The BANKING CABAL’S Last Stand Before the GOLD RESET w/ Todd Callender

Every day I look at the news and it’s just a complete crap show, to put it lightly. Right now we’ve got a lot of discussion back and forth about Zelensky, his meeting with Trump, and how NATO and Europe is standing behind Zelensky. They are saying, “we back you, let’s go to war, let’s get World War III underway.” It just seems like there’s a group of pe…