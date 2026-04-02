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Chris
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It's more then nothing,thousands of Isrealis on the run and all in fear for their lives nearly but not good for countries their running to though. That said seems over 3/4s of Gazans are dead or missing,we never see more then a few hundred of them ie the beaches,by the building remnants only dozens,could be only 10,000 left for all we know since they killed approx app 600 reporters and UN watchers= toughest job in world is reporter,UN watchers in Gaza! Oh ,ahem,was the toughest job I should say ,none left at all but I here they're looking for volunteers if your not planning on doing anything in the future..and I do mean anything in the near future!!!

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