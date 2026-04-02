HOW DOES IT FEEL ISRAEL? YOU'RE EXPERIENCING NOTHING COMPARED TO WHAT YOU HAVE DONE TO THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE...MAY OUR HEAVENLY FATHER HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS...Alicia LutzApr 02, 2026514Share514Share
It's more then nothing,thousands of Isrealis on the run and all in fear for their lives nearly but not good for countries their running to though. That said seems over 3/4s of Gazans are dead or missing,we never see more then a few hundred of them ie the beaches,by the building remnants only dozens,could be only 10,000 left for all we know since they killed approx app 600 reporters and UN watchers= toughest job in world is reporter,UN watchers in Gaza! Oh ,ahem,was the toughest job I should say ,none left at all but I here they're looking for volunteers if your not planning on doing anything in the future..and I do mean anything in the near future!!!