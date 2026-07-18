The Grayzone

The Grayzone exposes U.S. massacre in Eastern Tehran

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal visits a neighborhood in Eastern Tehran, Iran bombarded with 8 missiles launched by the US-Israeli coalition on March 9, 2026. There, he met local residents who witnessed what they described as a major atrocity in which dozens of civilians were killed, and many wounded, while scores of families were left homeless…