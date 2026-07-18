HOW DO WE BEGIN TO UNITE & STOP THESE PEDOPHILE MFERS FROM KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE...EVEN OUR OWN KIDS?
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Hope for America with Heather Delaney Reese
Donald Trump knows the end is near
At 9:01 p.m., Donald J. Trump stood in the East Room of the White House and delivered one of the most dangerous speeches ever given by an American president. It was not because of a foreign attack or…
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a day ago · 702 likes · 36 comments · Heather Delaney Reese
THE PARALLEL UNIVERSE
'AI' is satan's holy spirit. You don't think so?...
In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. An angel named lucifer ran the first iteration; till in a fit of ambition he incited 1/3 of the angels of heaven into a rebellion - thinking he…
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a day ago · 8 likes · 9 comments · Victoria Jean Bingham
The Grayzone
The Grayzone exposes U.S. massacre in Eastern Tehran
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal visits a neighborhood in Eastern Tehran, Iran bombarded with 8 missiles launched by the US-Israeli coalition on March 9, 2026. There, he met local residents who witnessed what they described as a major atrocity in which dozens of civilians were killed, and many wounded, while scores of families were left homeless…
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a day ago · 339 likes · 8 comments · The Grayzone