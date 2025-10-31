Alicia’s Newsletter

Anthony Fauci killed Freddie Mercury QUEEN Vocalist singer of Bohemian Rhapsody 1984

1984 VIDEO Anthony Fauci exclaimed with glee his intent to insert AIDS, SV40 etc pathogens covertly into hepatitis B vaccines given to

GAY men in SF, LA CA and NYC NY

330,000 gay men killed by AZT 1989-2019

1984 Anthony Fauci caught on tape exclaiming with glee intent to deliver AIDS HIV to gay men w Hep B vaccines in SF LA NYC USA Robert Gallo UCSF book

Emerging viruses AIDS Ebola nature Accident or Intentional

Dr Leonard Horowitz Tetrahedron publishers

1996 ISBN: 0-923550-12-7

archive.org/details/emergingvirusesa00horo

Ecosia.org honest search engine

covers Merck Pharma Zaire Congo Mobutu

20,000 acres Africa leased by Merck to develop

AIDS bovine virus inside synthetic sphere shell

Congress orders funds for Retrovirus injection to Gay Men of SF LA NYC in Hep B Vaccine

US Congressional Record specifically stated intent to develop retro virus to take out certain populations

Project MKnaomi Anthony Fauci 1984 cheers w Glee his plan to spread AIDS to gay men says

You take an infectious agent and you introduce it into the population then it’s just epidemiology

Target Blacks Hispanics Homosexuals

x.com/kevinvdahlgren/status/1850350953658212763/

You take it and then a year goes by and everybody's fine. And then you say,

"okay, that's good, let's give it to 500 people" And then a year goes by and everyone's fine.

So then you say.

"well now then let's give it to thousands of people" And then you find out that it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose.

And then, what have you done.

-Anthony Fauci on the AIDS Vaccine, 1999

Tritorch.com

Tritorch.com substack

thetorch.substack.com/

Anthony Fauci injected AIDS + SV40 in HepB vax into Gay men 1984 SF LA CA NYC NY USA

Killing 330,000 w AZT

Covid GAIN OF FUNCTION Wuhan lab USAID

origins of AIDS.

all have 1 thing in common ANTHONY FAUCI worked w both illnesses Wuhan lab USAID funding

x.com/iluminatibot/status/1886822086217195775

270

-

illuminatibot @iluminatibot

I don't understand how Fauci isn't serving life in prison

x.com/iluminatibot/status/1874603752298315812

-

Anthony Fauci Killed the gay bath house at

1015 Folsom SF

Anthony Fauci murdered 330,000 gay men in USA 1980s 1990s

Anthony Fauci Mortally Wounded Gay movement

Anthony Fauci almost Killed the EndUp SF

The Endup 6:30

Short documentary on the Endup, produced for CurrentTv

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PfxOdej4yd4

Friday 1–7 AM

Saturday 12–7 AM

Sunday 3–9 PM

After Hours Club indoor outdoor Back Patio Terraces Benches Booths DJs inside Lovely Fountain Garden Chill space Outside

Most common default goto when Bars close at 2am after other Clubs Parties.

401 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

The Endup almost closed several times 1980 s 1990 s due to AIDS epidemic fear depression and devastation

-

