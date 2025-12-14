“THE TRUTH IS JUST THAT… IT’S NOT OPINION OR FEELINGS…IT’S FACT & STANDS ALONE…IT WILL ALWAYS SURFACE TO THE TOP WHETHER SOONER OR LATER.” —Author: Alicia Lutz

Erika Kirk Secrets With Donald Trump When She Was a Model Explored...

Is Charlie Kirk’s wife banned from Romania? We break down unverified trafficking claims, Erika Kirk’s charity’s past, and Donald Trump’s pageant ties. Erika Kirk is banned from Romania because her Evangelical group was accused of trafficking children out of Romanian villages.

SOURCE: https://fandomwire.com/is-charlie-kirks-wife-banned-from-romania-her-secrets-with-donald-trump-when-she-was-a-model-explored/

Charlie Kirk’s Wife’s Alleged Ties to Donald Trump’s Beauty Pageant Empire Explored. Erika Kirk worked as a casting director for Trump’s Miss Universe Organization, which includes Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA pageants. While her personal website confirms her experience as a model and casting director in New York after her Miss Arizona win, it stops short of explicitly naming Trump’s organizations.

501(c)(3) Orphan Project Key Information:

Organization: Everyday Heroes Like You (EHY).

Founder: Erika Kirk (also known as Erika Frantzve).

Established: Around 2006/2007.

Mission: To promote philanthropic “everyday heroes” and support charitable foundations globally.

Status: A 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

What They Do:

They identify and highlight people and groups making significant community impacts.

They assist other non-profits by promoting their work and fundraising.

Their passion isn’t limited to one cause but extends to supporting those who “leave their fingerprints on the hearts and lives of others”.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, institutionalized children in Romania, whether orphans or those in need of medical care, were housed in poor conditions.

Photos of Lucian Schepers…as an adult and as an innocent and happy child below…‘I Was Definitely Trafficked’: Romanians Adopted As Kids Now Seek Justice, Answers As Adults.

SOURCE: https://www.rferl.org/a/32213639.html

U.S. Embassy in Romania—2025 Trafficking in Persons Report: Romania: SOURCE: https://ro.usembassy.gov/2025-trafficking-in-persons-report-romania/

Hungarian police released footage of their operation to break up the trafficking ring earlier this week…Police in Romania and Hungary say they have broken up a human trafficking ring that convinced vulnerable people, many just out of social care, to work in slave-like conditions in Budapest.

For more than a decade, traffickers brought men and women from Romania to the Hungarian capital, promising them relatively high salaries and good housing. They were instead put to work for little pay, mainly at a waste-recycling plant near Budapest, according to details of the investigation made public on Friday. Five men and three women were detained as part of the investigation, and most of them come from the same family, originally from central Romania, say police. SOURCE: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c99rkj1jejko