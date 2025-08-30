FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2005

NOTORIOUS TAX PROTESTOR SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN PRISON

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Notorious tax protestor Larken Rose of Hollywood, Pennsylvania was sentenced in federal district court to 15 months imprisonment for failing to file tax returns for the years 1998 -2002, the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today. In compliance with Judge Michael M. Baylson’s admonition following Rose’s conviction in August, Rose submitted delinquent tax returns for the years 1997-2004 and paid a substantial deposit to the IRS toward his outstanding tax liability. The court sentenced Rose to one year of supervised release following his prison term and ordered Rose to pay a fine of $10,000 and all taxes, interest, and penalties he owes to the IRS.

“People who intentionally fail to file returns or pay taxes as required by law can expect to face criminal prosecution, conviction and imprisonment,” said Eileen J. O’Connor, Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Tax Division. “And they will still be required to pay the taxes they tried to avoid, plus interest and penalties.”

Rose, a former co-owner of a medical transcription business, was convicted by a jury in August 2005 of five counts of willfully failing to file federal income tax returns. The evidence at trial established that Rose did not file returns for 1998-2002 despite earning $500,000 in income during those years. Rose claimed that he did not file returns for those five years because he believed that income he earned in the U.S. was not taxable according to Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 861. The evidence, however, showed that Rose received more than a dozen notices from the IRS rejecting his Section 861 argument and that he received more than ten letters from members of Congress notifying him that his Section 861 argument was invalid. In addition, Rose admitted that he was aware of two court cases rejecting his Section 861 argument.

Courts have consistently held that IRC Section 861 does not excuse U.S. citizens from filing tax returns and reporting income they earn in the U.S. At trial, Judge Baylson instructed the jury that Rose’s Section 861 argument was incorrect as a matter of law. In convicting Rose, the jury rejected Rose’s claim that he held a good-faith belief that he was not required to file federal income tax returns or pay federal income tax.

“The conviction of individuals who intentionally conceal income and evade taxes is a vital element in maintaining public confidence in our tax system,” stated Nancy Jardini, Chief, IRS Criminal Investigation. “Mr. Rose’s sentencing today reminds us that fulfilling individual tax obligations is a legal requirement, and those who willfully evade that responsibility will be prosecuted.”

“It’s simply not fair to honest taxpayers if we don’t hold those who refuse to pay their fair share accountable,” said Pat Meehan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “This sentence is a reminder that every citizen must pay what he or she owes. Honest, hard-working people who pay their taxes have no time for those who scheme to evade their responsibilities, and neither does the law.”

On November 9, 2005, in a separate trial, a jury found Rose’s wife and business partner, Tessa David, guilty of willfully failing to file tax returns for 1998-2002. David’s sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2006.

Assistant Attorney General O’Connor and U.S. Attorney Meehan thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Floyd J. Miller and Tax Division Trial Attorney Shawn T. Noud, who prosecuted the case. They also thanked the special agents of the IRS, whose assistance was essential to the successful investigation and prosecution of the case.

Aaron Russo was an American entertainment businessman, film producer, director, and political activist.

*****America: Freedom to Fascism*****

Born: February 14, 1943 - Brooklyn, New York Killed: August 24, 2007-Los Angeles, California

Born: February 1, 1982 -San Francisco, California, U.S. Political party: Libertarian (2013–present) Other political affiliations: Republican (before 2013) Residence(s) Ash Fork, Arizona, U.S. Education: Claremont McKenna College / George Washington University.

Occupation: Activist, Author, Independent Journalist

Military Service Allegiance: United States

Branch / Service: United States Marine Corps

Years of service: 1999–2007

Rank: Corporal, Unit 3rd Civil Affairs Group

Battles/Wars: Iraq War

Adam Charles Kokesh- A former U.S. Marine Corps corporal, serving in the Iraq War in 2004. Upon his return from Iraq, he became an anti-war activist and an advocate for Iraq Veterans Against the War. He emerged as a radio talk show host in 2011 when his TV, radio, and web access show Adam vs. The Man was licensed by RT America; this show was cancelled months later due to an FEC complaint.

****Julian Paul Assange Hawkins****

Born: July 3, 1971. Australian editor, publisher, and activist who founded WikiLeaks in 2006.

Julian Assange was imprisoned for breaching bail conditions in the UK and for facing extradition to the US on charges related to the publication of classified documents by WikiLeaks. He was initially arrested in the UK in 2010 on a Swedish warrant related to sexual assault allegations, which were later dropped. Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden. Later, the US sought his extradition for publishing classified information obtained from Chelsea Manning, including military and diplomatic documents.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Initial arrest and bail: Assange was first arrested in the UK in 2010 following a request from Sweden for questioning related to alleged sex crimes. He was granted bail but failed to surrender for extradition, leading to a breach of bail conditions and a 50-week prison sentence in 2019.

Ecuadorian Embassy refuge: He sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.

US extradition request: After Sweden dropped its investigation, the US sought Assange's extradition for his role in publishing classified documents through WikiLeaks.

Conspiracy charges: The US indictment against Assange includes charges of conspiring with Chelsea Manning to obtain and disclose classified national defense information.

Extradition attempts and legal battles: The UK courts initially blocked the US extradition request, citing concerns about Assange's mental health. However, this decision was later overturned.

Plea deal and release: Assange ultimately reached a plea deal with the US Department of Justice, pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified national defense information. This plea deal allowed him to return to Australia after serving time in the UK.

Born: November 7, 1928, Colorado Springs—Killed: July 31, 2011, Memphis, Tennessee