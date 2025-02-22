Story at-a-glance

Calley & Casey Means: How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick, and the Dark Truth About Ozempic and the Pill—

GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy, originally intended as diabetes medications, have gained popularity for weight loss, leading to global shortages despite having modest benefits

Research shows these drugs reduce seizures and substance addiction risks, but they increase the likelihood of 19 other health conditions, including fainting, kidney problems and pancreatic issues

Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, with potential risks of acute pancreatitis and thyroid cancer, making the trade-off dangerous for users

Ozempic's manufacturer Novo Nordisk reported $40.6 billion in revenue, highlighting how the "magic pill" mentality and ultraprocessed food consumption create a profitable cycle for pharmaceutical companies and food manufacturers

Instead of relying on weight loss drugs, focus on optimizing cellular energy production through dietary changes, avoiding vegetable oils and supporting your gut and mitochondrial health

The Link Between Ozempic and Depression—By now, most people around the world have heard of Ozempic and Wegovy, which are GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs, originally made for treating Type 2 diabetes, cause rapid weight loss, thus attracting individuals who have been struggling to lose weight for a long time. In fact, the effectiveness of these drugs has led to a global shortage.1 However, as with many other drugs that promise immediate results, there's a catch. Could popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic be affecting your mental health? New research suggests these GLP-1 medications may increase the risk of anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. Discover why dopamine disruption, stress hormones, and rapid weight loss could be creating unexpected dangers for users.

Ozempic Hailed as a 'Miracle Drug,' but the Downsides Are Sinister—

A report from The Epoch Times covered a study published in Nature Medicine,3 showing the impact of certain GLP-1 receptor agonists, sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy. As noted by The Epoch Times, "The media, patients, and even some doctors have dubbed the medications 'miracle drugs' because of their profound weight-loss effects."4

In addition to weight loss, the study also noted that these drugs also lower the risk of "seizures and addiction to substances such as alcohol, cannabis, stimulants and opioids."5 It's believed that these drugs affect the brain's neurological pathways related to reward and impulse control, explaining how these changes in behavior occur.6

Despite these benefits, the researchers caution potential, as there's a dark side to these drugs that mainstream media and Big Pharma do not want you to see. According to the report, Ozempic increases your risk of developing a slew of other serious health conditions:7

"Researchers warn that these benefits come with an increased risk of 19 health conditions, such as syncope (fainting), arthritic disorders, and kidney and pancreatic problems."

Similarly, a 2022 study found that commonly reported problems include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. An increased risk for acute pancreatitis and thyroid cancer was also noted.8 Meanwhile, Nature Medicine claims the benefits are "modest" at best:9

"While GLP-1RA drugs display effectiveness against a wide array of health problems, the magnitude of associated benefits is modest — about a 10% to 20% reduction for most outcomes."

A Closer Look at the Research—

The Nature Medicine study analyzed 215,970 diabetics using GLP-1 receptor agonists and compared them to multiple control groups: 159,465 taking sulfonylureas, 117,989 using DPP-4 inhibitors, and 258,614 on SGLT2 inhibitors. An additional control group of 536,068 used all three medications, while a separate baseline group of 1,203,097 received only standard care.10

They then produced a master list of health outcomes related to GLP-1 agonist receptor usage. As noted by The Epoch Times, while these drugs produced benefits, there were also significant adverse health outcomes:11

"Compared to usual care, GLP-1RA use was associated with a reduced risk of substance use and psychotic disorders, seizures, neurocognitive disorders (including Alzheimer's disease and dementia), coagulation disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, infectious illnesses and several respiratory conditions. There was an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders, hypotension, syncope, arthritic disorders, nephrolithiasis, interstitial nephritis and drug-induced pancreatitis associated with GLP-1RA use compared to usual care. The results provide insights into the benefits and risks of GLP-1RAs and may be useful for informing clinical care and guiding research agendas."

In a report by GoodRx, Stacia Woodcock, PharmD., outlines the mechanisms that lead to weight loss and other supposed benefits related to taking these drugs:12

•They signal your pancreas to release more insulin — After a meal, your blood glucose levels go up. Usually, the pancreas releases insulin when this happens to lower blood glucose levels. But in Type 2 diabetics, the body doesn't always release enough. Incretin mimetics work on the pancreas to help raise insulin levels after you eat, which then lowers your blood glucose level.

•They increase your body's sensitivity to insulin — Your body may also not respond as well to insulin if you're diabetic. Incretin mimetics help increase insulin sensitivity, so your body can respond better to insulin when it's released.

•They tell your liver to stop making glucose — This helps stop the production of new glucose to keep blood levels down.

The Cycle of Ultra processed Food and Ozempic Wrecks Public Health—As the weight-loss effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists gained widespread attention, Big Pharma's profits in this market skyrocketed. According to The New York Times, Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, reported $40.6 billion in revenue in 2024; this figure is expected to jump by 16% to 24% in 2025.13

In the Tucker Carlson Show interview featured above, Dr. Casey Means, a Stanford-educated surgeon now focusing on functional medicine, expounds on the idea that a "magic pill" that causes weight loss and other supposed benefits appeals to millions of users:14

"I think it's very dark. It's a stranglehold on the U.S. population. Almost like solidifying this idea that there is a magic pill — I mean, literally, the book by Johann Ari is called 'Magic Pill' — and convincing us that, you know, salvation from our chronic health issues is going to be found in a shot when we are living in a toxic stew that's destroying our cellular biology."

Elsewhere in the interview, Means shares how ultraprocessed food contributes to obesity, thus cycling back to taking drugs that cause weight loss. In the end, only Big Pharma and Big Food are the real winners here, as millions of adults struggle with the damage they cause:15

"We are the only species in the world that has an obesity and chronic disease epidemic, the only species in the world that has a chronic disease and obesity epidemic because of ultra processed food. You think about every other animal in the wild — they're eating real, natural foods except for domesticated animals, which are also getting chronic diseases just like humans because they're eating our food. But every other animal, they're able to regulate their satiety. They're not eating themselves to death like we are. We're literally eating ourselves to death … This could be on track to be the most profitable medication ever in human history. It will be if the powers that be let it. And what the unfortunate part is that it doesn't take our bodies out of the toxic stew that's crushing our biology. Yes, we may melt some fat and muscle without changing any of the other levers that we just talked about that are crushing our biology. So, this is not the public health solution." Practical Ways to Address Underlying Metabolic Challenges— I believe the key to maintaining a healthy weight is optimizing your cellular energy production. This requires a multifaceted approach that takes effort to implement, but it leads to safer, healthier results — something GLP-1 receptor agonists don't offer. With that in mind, here are my recommendations: 1.Avoid Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonist receptor drugs — The most obvious strategy is avoiding GLP-1 agonist receptors in the first place. If you're tempted to start, you owe it to yourself to read the study to understand the dangers. Pills and injections offer short-term relief, but they often mask deeper imbalances in how your cells produce and use energy. Real improvement happens when you remove the factors that strain your metabolism rather than rely on a drug to force quick weight loss. 2.Remove vegetable oils from your diet — If you regularly consume ultraprocessed foods, I recommend stopping right now and replacing them with real, whole foods. Processed foods contain linoleic acid-rich vegetable oils that disrupt your metabolic pathways and alter how your body stores fat. Instead, cook your meals using tallow, grass fed butter or coconut oil. To protect your health from further damage, limit your intake of linoleic acid to less than 5 grams per day from all sources. I recommend using Cronometer, an online food tracker, so you don't go over this recommended range. 3.Shift your carbohydrate sources gradually — Avoid making sudden dietary changes that can shock your system. If your gut is compromised, start by introducing easily digestible carbohydrates like whole fruit or white rice before incorporating more complex carbs. For severe gut issues, sip dextrose water throughout the day as a temporary aid to support healing, but limit its use to about two weeks. The goal is to provide your cells with a steady source of easy-to-digest, healthy carbohydrates for energy. 4.Consider your protein and collagen intake — I suggest aiming for 0.8 grams of protein per pound of lean body mass and balancing that amount so that about one-third comes from collagen. Doing this supports muscle maintenance, tissue repair and hormone balance. If you exercise frequently, you would probably do well with a higher intake, but take it slow and listen to how your body responds. Stable protein intake is foundational for regulating cravings and stabilizing energy. 5.Support your gut and mitochondrial health with other healthy habits — I recommend getting daily sunlight exposure while being mindful of timing. If your diet previously included vegetable oils, avoid intense midday sun for at least six months to reduce the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Additionally, grounding in low-EMF environments can be beneficial if available — oceans, particularly in North America, tend to be the safest option. In addition, moderate-intensity movement, such as walking, supports cellular energy production and aids in weight management. Gradual, consistent effort in these areas strengthens your metabolism and leads to lasting health improvements. I believe this approach is far superior to relying on a so-called "magic" drug like Ozempic. Boost Your GLP-1 Naturally with Akkermansia— The idea of a quick-fix pill may be tempting, but it comes at a long-term cost to your health. A better approach is to naturally boost your GLP-1 levels by supporting Akkermansia, a beneficial gut probiotic that produces a GLP-1-inducing protein. As noted in one study:16 "A. muciniphila increases thermogenesis and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) secretion in high-fat-diet (HFD)-induced C57BL/6J mice by induction of uncoupling protein 1 in brown adipose tissue and systemic GLP-1 secretion." Many people lack Akkermansia due to various reasons, such as impaired mitochondrial function or an environment that is inhospitable to beneficial gut bacteria. Ideally, Akkermansia should comprise 3% to 5% of your total gut microbiome and it plays many different roles aside from promoting GLP-1. For example, Akkermansia has the ability to produce mucin, which is a thick, gel-like substance that protects the gut lining from harmful pathogens, irritation from stomach acid and enzymes, as well as mechanical damage. Moreover, mucin helps nourish the gut bacteria already existing in your gut. To boost Akkermansia naturally, eat plenty of berries and inulin-rich foods such as garlic, asparagus, bananas and leeks. Note, however, that if your gut health is currently out of whack, introducing high amounts of dietary fiber in your system all at once can worsen your gastrointestinal symptoms. So, work on healing your gut first, then gradually increase fiber intake.

