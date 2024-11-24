*************************HOW BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD*******************

PART ONE: BIRTH OF THE OIL-IGARCHY—-From farm to pharmaceutical, diesel truck to dinner plate, pipeline to plastic product, it is impossible to think of an area of our modern-day lives that is not affected by the oil industry. The story of oil is the story of the modern world. And this is the story of those who helped shape that world, and how the oil oligarchy they created is on the verge of monopolizing life itself.

Oil. The 19th century was transformed by it. The 20th century was shaped by it. And the 21st century is moving beyond it. But who gave birth to the oil industry? What have they done with the immense wealth and power that it has granted them? And what are they planning to do with that power in a post-carbon world? This is the remarkable true story of the oligarchs and the world they have created. https://www.bitchute.com/video/U67rpGthMRQe/

**********************WHY BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD*******************

PART TWO:—COMPETITION IS A SIN—When asked how he could justify the treachery and deceit with which he pursued the creation of the Standard Oil monopoly, John D. Rockefeller is reputed to have said: “Competition is a sin.” This is the mentality of the monopolist, and it is this justification, framed as religious conviction, that drove the oligarchs to so ruthlessly eliminate anyone who would dare rise up as a pretender to their throne.

Ironically, it was the competition between the oligarchs in the early 20th century that helped give rise to an early external threat to their empire: alcohol fuel.

SOURCE: https://corbettreport.com/bigoil/