Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterHOW & WHAT DO YOU SAY TO YOUR KIDS TODAY? HOW DO YOU GUIDE THEM TO SUCCESS? YOU DON'T! YOU CAN'T!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHOW & WHAT DO YOU SAY TO YOUR KIDS TODAY? HOW DO YOU GUIDE THEM TO SUCCESS? YOU DON'T! YOU CAN'T!!TOO MANY INCONVENIENT TRUTHS TOO HARD TO BELIEVE!Alicia Lutz-RolowAug 04, 20253Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterHOW & WHAT DO YOU SAY TO YOUR KIDS TODAY? HOW DO YOU GUIDE THEM TO SUCCESS? YOU DON'T! YOU CAN'T!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15ShareThe DefenderA Flu Vaccine in Your Dental Floss? Researchers Tout Benefits, Critics Question Safetyby Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D…Read more3 days ago · 23 likes · 12 comments · The DefenderTheo’s NewsletterInconvenient Truth-Bombs, Vaccine History and More PsyWarRead more5 days ago · 1 like · Theo Burden, Фёдор Бурден3Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterHOW & WHAT DO YOU SAY TO YOUR KIDS TODAY? HOW DO YOU GUIDE THEM TO SUCCESS? YOU DON'T! YOU CAN'T!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15Share
“We the People” through God’s Grace, who will un-enslave ourselves and our Posterity, from the chains of serfdom imposed by satan’s serving tyrants.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
God Almighty, in His infinite wisdom has always used humanity, and that is to say raised up courageous figures in whatever age or circumstance, to lead people on the course for which He has willed. Be it David, Moses, St. Paul, Joan of Arc, etc. someone for the pole to rally around. There are a great many, not unlike yourself, who in this day and age are attempting to rally the masses but not with near enough success. It would be my hope that there is someone, perhaps not yet made known, who might assume the role of these examples of which I have mentioned but until that time arrives, if it in fact even does; we will continue to witness the untiring assault on God's humanity until a time when He, Himself might just put an end to it by His own hand. Until then love those around oneself and be good to others within your own sphere of influence and leave the rest to Providence.