https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qd4WEUiakhqF/?list=notifications&randomize=false

"Never, ever have I seen people die like this." I know what's coming, and it is absolutely terrifying! “I’m one of 3 people that didn’t take the ''vaccine'' at this hospital…and you wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…I don’t even use the washrooms here…I go home…” 16 yr Veteran Nurse Appalled By What’s Happening In Her Hospital - People Are Dying In Masses - She Won’t Use The Toilets In The Hospital - Much Too Risky She Is one of only three staff Who Refused The Jab – Watch