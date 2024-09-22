The Medical Thrill Kill Cult Continues to Operate Because of a Very Dangerous Mind Control Program - Alexis Lorenze was looking for treatment in a California hospital when the medical cult understood that it was prime time to abuse (and destroy) yet another patient. Like any abuser, the goal is power and the feelings of safety that comes from greater forms of control.

The medical priest in the white lab coat did what he was programmed to do..."I will give you treatment but you have to inject three 3 needles of poison".

Power and control of its members is the goal of any cult. The uninformed and powerless abuse victim took the shots and within 10 minutes, this is what happened.

Click here to read and watch. Medicine (except emergency medicine) is a cult of misery and death. Solution = deprogram from your belief in medical poison.