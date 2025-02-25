Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

FDA approves Pfizer drugs with inadequate safety and efficacy data, and then regulators work for Pfizer/Vinay Prasad

What Vinay left out in this excellent article is that Patrizia Cavazzoni came from Pharma to be the Director of drug regulation (Center for Drug Evaluation and Research) at FDA. She was handpicked by the former head of CDER, the notorious Janet Woodcock, who was the liaison between FDA and Operation Warp Speed and was probably central to avoiding all r…