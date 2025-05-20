Gary Devore: The Screenwriter Who Knew Too Much-Murdered by Hollywood (Formerly The Writer with No Hands). What happens when the line between entertainment and state power begins to blur? Murdered by Hollywood explores the controversial intersection of politics, media, and the U.S. government’s covert influence over the film industry. This investigative documentary follows the work of Dr. Matthew Alford, a university lecturer in media and film studies, as he delves deep into the suspicious death of screenwriter Gary Devore and broader claims about governmental manipulation of Hollywood productions. Through interviews, declassified documents, and bold claims, the film raises critical questions about freedom of expression, censorship, and the unseen hands shaping the stories we consume.

HAVE YOU HEARD & SEEN ENOUGH, OR ARE YOU THIRSTY FOR MORE?

WATCH HER IN THE VIDEO WHERE SHE LITERALLY SITS STRAIGHT UP IN THE GURNEY & THE PARAMEDIC SHOVES HER BACK DOWN…IS THAT NOT TELLING ?? THAT WAS NO MFING ACCIDENT…SHE IS FLYING DOWN THAT STREET IN THAT CAR…LIKE SHE HAS ABSOLUTELY NO WAY TO STOP IT…I WONDER WHAT SHE KNEW ABOUT HOLLYWOOD BABYLON 7 THE BASTARDS THAT RUN IT…LIKE DIDDY & CLIVE DAVIS…

Brittany Murphy Case to Be REOPENED After Diddy Trial EXPOSES His SECRETS | Ashton Kutcher Going Down Too—shocking new allegations claim the FEDS are reopening Brittany Murphy’s mysterious death after a major slip-up in Diddy’s ongoing trial. And now… Ashton Kutcher might be next. Sources say that evidence buried for over a decade is finally being re-examined, and whispers of a Hollywood cover-up are getting louder. Brittany’s sudden passing, Simon’s eerie death just months later, and the Diddy–Ashton connection? It’s all coming together — and it’s NOT looking good.

Ashton Kutcher Takes Witness Stand In Alleged Killer's Trial—Ashton Kutcher is a LYING SCUMBAG who killed more than once by the order of the DIDDLER. Brittany Murphy was one of them…This poor girl was another one…That poor patsy they ultimately charged with the crime was no doubt MK Ultraed to take the fall for Kutcher’s ASS! ass …

P. Diddy’s trial has just begun, and Cassie Ventura’s testimony has already left jaws on the floor. But that might only be the tip of the iceberg. As the trial unfolds, more shocking revelations could be on the way. And guess what? Some big-name celebrities might be getting nervous to because of their past close ties with Diddy. So, who could end up being dragged into the spotlight? Let’s start with a surprising one… Leonardo DiCaprio. Diddy’s Trial Just Got Messy. Cassie Ventura Spills Secrets: Diddy’s Party Secrets Might Take Down Half of Hollywood. Is This the End of Diddy’s Celebrity Circle? The Trial That’s Making Hollywood Nervous.

Trump, Melania & Diddy FREAK Parties - 100% REAL No AI Pictures—Let’s see if these two SUE the Diddler because they were not there…If Trump's Epstein filth was not enough, his Diddy associations are starting to come out of the closet as well. I wonder if this is due to Diddy's ongoing court trial? Possibly, or maybe someone just started dropping the images out of spite. Either way, this was reported on YEARS ago, but most never took it seriously until Diddy's arrest last year. It is way past time the American People who are still backing these scumbags…because it HAPPENS TO BE ‘THE DONALDS’ WTFU… Your willful blindness is keeping America from truly uniting as one force, so we can begin tearing this corrupt system down that thinks we are their slaves! HOW MUCH PROOF DO YOU NEED?

LISTEN TO WHAT TRUMP SAYS TO DIDDY CAREFULLY. IF YOU CAN’T FIGURE OUT HE’S A THUG…I SURE DON’T KNOW WHAT TO TELL YOU…IT’S NOT HARD

In a surprising 2012 video, Donald Trump casually calls Diddy his "good friend" while chatting with Aubrey O’Day. Trump praises Diddy, calling him a sharp and talented guy. Can you imagine Trump and Diddy hanging out? It’s one of those moments that makes you go, "Wait, what?" Watch this unexpected revelation unfold and share your thoughts below!Make sure to follow, like, and subscribe to *True Stories* for more interesting and surprising stories.

"New allegations have emerged linking former president Donald J. Trump to embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his wild parties. The claims come from Adria Sheri English, an adult entertainer who recently filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of orchestrating “freak off” parties where she was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts with guests. English, who claims to have worked for Combs for five years, said that the 45th president attended at least one of these notorious parties, and she saw him. She claims she was initially paid to perform but found herself being forced to have unwanted sexual encounters at several of these high-profile gatherings. Held in exclusive venues like the Hamptons, Combs’ “White Parties” were legendary for attracting A-list celebrities, politicians, and even clergy members."

NBC archive footage shows Trump partying with his other Buddy, Jeffrey Epstein, in 1992…If you still can’t wrap your head around this bastards …and you continue saying shit like “well that was a long time ago” You are choosing to live under a ROCK. Scumbags like these pedophiles DO NOT CHANGE! Open your freaking eyes…It’s right there in plain sight …

New recordings cast more light on Donald Trump’s long relationship with Epstein and will add to the debate over the character of the Republican candidate, especially his attitudes and conduct towards women, just days before the election. Listen to Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

OBAMA’S PARTNER CHEWBACA…ALSO ATTENDED FREAK OFFS WITH HUBBY. GUESS WHAT…SO WAS THE DONALD & MELANIA…