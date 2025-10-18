Kim Osbøl’s Substack

Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua Part 67 of 310: The End of Days!

“Better Focus On What They’re {Satan’s Human Minions} Are Doing To Humanity Because Satan Is Using His Human Minions To Wreck Havoc On Humanity And The Earth Because He Knows His Time Remaining Is Now Extremely Short!” - Revelation 12:12…