History Of Genocide: (I),(II),(III),(IV),(V), (VI),(VII),(VIII),(IX),(X)
History of a Genocide (I)
Event 201…
History of a Genocide (II)
In the previous article, History of a Genocide (I), we saw how coincidences do not exist. Let's continue our journey in this second installment…
History of a Genocide (III)
We continue our journey with installment number 3. In the previous one, (History of a Genocide-II), we focused on the absurd and anti-medical measures that all countries adopted in unison. The decisions that were made were political decisions, not medical ones…
History of a Genocide (IV)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide - Part III", we analyzed the first reports that appeared in the first months of 2020 and that shed some clarity on all the chaos that we unfortunately suffered…
History of a Genocide (V)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide - Part IV", we analyzed the problems caused by the beginning of vaccination around the world. And among hundreds of "main" effects it produced, thrombi were the most widespread…
History of a Genocide (VI)
In the previous episode of ("Story of a Genocide - Part V"), we examined the magnetic phenomenon that those who were vaccinated experienced, however, the cause of this strange event was not yet understood…
History of a Genocide (VII)
In the previous episode "Story of a Genocide - VI", we witnessed the emergence of a groundbreaking scientific report that thoroughly analyzed a Pfizer vial using both optical and electron microscopy. as well as other analysis techniques. The results obtained were compared with those described in the scientific literature, confirming their similarity…
History of a Genocide (VIII)
In the previous episode (Story of a Genocide - VII), we were surprised to discover that during the summer of 2021, the foods and medicines we usually consume also had magnetic properties. In addition, beverages and cosmetics presented the same characteristic…
History of a Genocide (IX)
In the latest episode of "(History of a Genocide - VIII)", an intriguing revelation emerged about the amazing enigma of magnetism in plants and infusions. The use of graphene oxide in fertilizers for years, could explain this phenomenon. In this episode, we present several scientific studies and patents related to this topic…
History of a Genocide (X)
In the previous chapter (History of a Genocide - IX), we were describing how Dr. Campra's second and definitive report appeared, which unequivocally concluded the presence of reduced graphene oxide in 7 vials of four brands of Covid vaccines…
