History of a Genocide (XXX)
In the previous episode of "History of a Genocide - XXIX", we explored Dr. Josep Miquel's numerous studies on graphene-based nanotechnology for neural tracking and communication on the "Internet of Bodies". We also investigate the work of the Spanish neuroscientist Rafael Yuste…
9 months ago · 15 likes · 7 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXI)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide - XXX" we continue addressing the very revealing studies that Josep Miquel has published on graphene-based nanotechnology for neuronal monitoring and communications on the internet of bodies…
9 months ago · 17 likes · 15 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXII)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide - XXXI" we were addressing the magnificent study prepared and published by Mike Andersen (pseudonym) answering the reason for inoculating so much graphene material to the entire population, neuromodulation being one of the main objectives. …
9 months ago · 30 likes · 39 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXIII)
In the previous chapter "History of a Genocide - XXXII", we met Dr. Yuste and heard from his own words his participation in the BRAIN project and how he has been able to map the human brain with graphene…
9 months ago · 44 likes · 32 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXIV)
In the previous chapter "History of a Genocide - XXXIII", we delve into the figure of Dr. Hermenegildo García Gómez, expert in graphene and its direct application in the brain…
8 months ago · 18 likes · 12 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXV)
In the previous chapter "History of a Genocide - XXXIV" we were getting to know a heroine of this story, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger…
8 months ago · 19 likes · 34 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXVI)
In the previous chapter "History of a Genocide - XXXV" we were getting to know another hero and defender of humanity, Colonel of the Spanish Army Mr. D. Vara del Rey…
8 months ago · 8 likes · 8 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXVII)
In the previous chapter "History of a Genocide - XXXVI" we were watching the presentation made by Mike Andersen about a scientific study: Nanonetworks: A new communication paradigm…
8 months ago · 21 likes · 15 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXVIII)
In the previous chapter "History of a Genocide - XXXVII" we were reviewing all the investigation of The Fifth Column in these 4 years…
8 months ago · 22 likes · 44 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XXXIX)
In the previous chapter, "History of a Genocide - XXXVIII", we reviewed the investigation of The Fifth Column of the last 4 years. Until then, we believed that an evil elite had conspired to carry out this genocide and establish an unprecedented dictatorial regime, controlling even our thoughts and emotions. It certainly seems like we were right in stat…
8 months ago · 29 likes · 98 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.