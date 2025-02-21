History of a Genocide: ((XL), (XLI), (XLII),(XLIII),(XLIV),(XLV),(XLVI),(XLVII),(XLVIII)
History of a Genocide (XLI)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide - XL", we addressed the second part of the investigation carried out by The Fifth Column following the findings found by Dr. Lear, and we began to investigate archaeology and history looking for more answers…
7 months ago · 15 likes · 56 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XLII)
In a discovery that confirms suspicions raised by La Quinta Columna, it has been revealed that intranasal vaccines contain the characteristic patterns of graphene oxide. Recent analyses have identified the presence of microsheets and ribbons of this material in the formulations…
3 months ago · 14 likes · 19 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XLIII)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide" (XLII), we explored new images of the intranasal influenza vaccine. Analysis using optical microscopy revealed the presence of characteristic patterns of reduced graphene oxide, observable both in the form of…
2 months ago · 15 likes · 11 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XLIV)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide" (XLIII)”, we explored in depth the content of intranasal influenza vaccines, revealing that the analyses carried out show characteristic patterns of graphene oxide. When contrasting this finding with the scientific literature, we found that this toxic has been the subject of study in this new type of va…
2 months ago · 16 likes · 12 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XLV)
In the previous chapter of “History of a Genocide (XLIV)”, we continued our investigation into scientific papers related to vaccines incorporating graphene oxide. By examining the intranasal influenza vaccine under the optical microscope, we identified distinctive patterns of graphene oxide in the form of ribbons and nanosheets…
2 months ago · 14 likes · 15 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XLVI)
In the previous chapter of “History of a Genocide” (XLV), we delved into the fascinating and controversial world of vaccines containing graphene oxide. This material has generated interest in the scientific community, given that those who benefit financially from its sale must support their claims with pseudoscientific articles, thus justifying the rese…
a month ago · 19 likes · 11 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.
History of a Genocide (XLVII)
In the previous chapter of "History of a Genocide (XLVI): A study demonstrates the dangers of inhaling graphene oxide", we analyzed a study that demonstrated the risks associated with the inhalation of graphene oxide in people who work with this material. The findings underlined its high toxicity when inhaled…
a month ago · 18 likes · 2 comments · Cov - Id Project and R. Q.