https://www.bitchute.com/video/QRdA3hownO1k/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Trump to Clinton: 'You'd be in jail'————————-Oh Yeah Trump———Right

And What Should We Thank Her for Again— Since You Didn’t Put Her In Jail ??

Oh Yeah—— We forgot—You wanted us to Thank Her for Her Tyranny Against Us

Quote: “Clinton congratulated us it's about our Victory (NO Trump there’s no US There’s Only You) and I congratulated her and her family on a very very hard Fort campaign. I mean she she fought very hard. Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country. I mean that very sincerely.” End Quote

We get it. You didn’t put her in Jail like you said you would do. She and Bill are one of your many Pedophile Couple Friends that you and Melania hang out with, and go to the P. Diddler Freak Off Parties. How could we forget. You’re probably missing your other two pedophile Party Buddies Jefferey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. You can still visit Ghislaine, but you’re shit out of luck with your pal Jefferrey. By the way Trump the Chump, next time you and your NWO people devastate another one of our Republic’s states, do us a favor, and don’t just make a quick drive by like you did in Asheville NC. We are very clear that you couldn’t give two shits about any of us, but you know what? You don’t mean SHIT to us to. Just saying…

Well, Hopefully when some of your Trumpites read this, it will help them to remember who you really are, and how you pretend you give a shit, when you really don’t. God willing, they will stop wasting their time and energy on you and focus on trying to survive you instead!

********* Honestly, its way past time you Trump the Chump People WTFU!************