An Arm of the Jewish Jewish Corporate Body HIAS — (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society)—

HICEM — A “Rescue Operation” Founded in 1927 to help European Jews Emigrate. I saved thousands of Jewish lives during the Holocaust . It was partly the result of coordination and cooperation between the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) and the American Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), via a network of local relief organizations in Europe and worldwide. A landmark decision in building this network was the creation in 1927 of a new agency –

During the Nazi period, as Jews were gradually pushed out of German social and economic life, HICEM was able to connect dozens of local Jewish committees throughout the world and bring thousands of Jewish refugees to safe havens in the United States, South and Central America, the Far East, and Australia. The study also shows that, despite tension between HIAS and the JDC, both organizations stood firm in their mission of rescuing Jewish refugees.

HICEM— An Abbreviation of the Names of Three Resettlement Organizations

HIAS —A Jewish Corporate Body Arm of the (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society)— An American Organization with its headquarters in New York — Jewish Colonisation Association — A London-based Corporate Body — The Jewish Colonization Association was founded in 1891 by Baron Maurice de Hirsch and incorporated in London, as a joint stock company. JCA headquarters were in Paris until 1949 when they were transferred to London. It aimed to facilitate the mass emigration of Jews from Russia and other Eastern European countries, by settling them in agricultural settlements on lands purchased by the committee in North America (Canada and the United States), South America (Argentina and Brazil), and Ottoman Palestine. Emigdirect — Identifier:1008 A Berlin-based Organization Corporate Body — A Jewish Migration organization —

By the time the Second World War broke out in 1939-09, HICEM had offices all over Europe, South and Central America, and the Far East. Its employees advised and prepared European refugees for emigration, including helping them along during their departure and arrival.

After Germany invaded and conquered France in mid-1940, HICEM decided to close its Paris offices and move them to Lisbon, Portugal. A neutral country, Portugal was friendly with the Allies and had an officially recognized Jewish community. HICEM functioned as the immigration section of the Jewish community council.

In addition, because Lisbon was a neutral port, by 1940-07 it became the foremost route for Jews to escape Europe for North and South America. From 1940 on HICEM's activities were partly supported by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. In all, some 90,000 Jews managed to escape Europe during the Holocaust with HICEM's assistance.

