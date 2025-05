THIS IS A TOTAL SHOW OF UNADULTERATED DISRESPECT …IT IS S SHOW OF "POLICE STATE"...

ONE OF THESE DAYS REAL SOON...THESE COPS ARE GOING TO RUN INTO THE WRONG PEOPLE TO EFF WITH...AND...WELL...THEY'RE NOT GOING TO MAKE IT HOME!

SELF DEFENSE IS SELF DEFENSE...IT DOESN'T MATTER IF THE CRIMINAL IS A THUG WITH A BADGE. A THUG IS A THUG AND IN AMERICA, THE 2ND AMENDMENT EXISTS FOR EXACTLY THIS REASON!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kGXr1e-9fyU/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Police State 2000 (1999-Alex Jones Film)