https://www.bitchute.com/video/pW4i7EIeTAMH/?list=notifications&randomize=false

You Won't Believe What's In Store For Us Next…

In my video here, I talk about a few different stories that have come out in the last 72 hours. I am thinking many of you already know about the Verizon Outage that happened, but now we have more stories here that you need to hear.

I start with the East Coast port strikes, which I did not realize how much this would impact supermarkets like Walmart and IKEA. We estimate that as much as 70% of the ports will be closed for an unknown period, causing prices to drop significantly.

Next, I talk about what's now going on in Georgia. We have two different stories that not many seem to know about, which are causing long lines at supermarkets and gas stations.