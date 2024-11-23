HERE IS ANOTHER ONE OF GOD'S CHOSEN PEOPLE--YEAH--OKAY!
Here's the full interview with Rabbi Finkelstein
*******************A PIG…IS A PIG…IS A PIG…IS A PIG…IS A PIG…*********************
- About the holocaust
- Eating human meat
- About banking
- The Murder of Christ
- Not Jews are cattle and insects
- Jews behind all the wars
- About 9/11 Jews had a day off on that day
- Mother of Jesús was a whore
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvJ2qNpY0smI
They Call Themselves The 'Chosen People' Of God—-These ´'people´' are not normal, having a cucumber face mask while firing artillery shells at civilians in Gaza just to make a video and upload it on TikTok—https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwyIsuODP9Ji/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Stew Peters, and dont hate Jews, I hate Evil—https://www.bitchute.com/video/5rCppFOZpPY9/?list=notifications&randomize=false