CHIMNEY ROCK- 1 Month After Helene - West Virginia Boys Build Road From Bat Cave! 10/27/2024—The cries of the Carolinas have been heard all around the world with such widespread devastation. Each day, wounds are slowly beginning to heal and while scars are left behind, a lot of hope has been provided.

Last week a group of miners from West Virginia took to the Chimney Rock River Beds and created a temporary road from Bat Cave to Chimney Rock, North Carolina and is allowing more supplies to be hauled in along with easier access to residents and it was all day in 3 days as they worked day in and day out to get it done!