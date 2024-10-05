Many Americans may be unaware of the extent of the damage. Unlike Hurricane Katrina, which received non-stop coverage on cable news for weeks, with primetime anchors like Anderson Cooper visiting on location covering stories of human tragedy and government incompetence, Helene’s aftermath has received far less coverage.

It is on social media platforms like X where folks will find horrifying stories of the stench of death still strong in difficult-to-reach areas, the lack of government assistance for those in need, and the courage of private efforts serving the area. Some of this is explained by the period we are living in.

Escalation in the Middle East. A national election is on the horizon. A court decision releasing documents allows the salivating press to re-litigate the events of January 6th, 2020 yet again. What cannot be ignored, however, is the extent to which the open hostility to which the nation’s most powerful institutions have had to the sorts of people that are overwhelmingly impacted by this storm, predominantly white, working class, and politically conservative. This horrific natural disaster is a reminder of the extent to which the regime hates the people who live there.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Kc3Xnnu8cf5/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Source: DAHBOO77. Aired 4th October 2024.

*****TREASONOUS PIECES OF SHIT ORDER FOLLOWERS BLOCKING HELP*****