Kim Osbøl’s Substack

Nephtali1981: The Greatest MASS FORMATION Deception That Will Fool Most People!

Note: I have learned a lot from ‘Nephtali1981’ even if I dont agree on everything he tell and it Pisses me Of this Idiot who ‘suppose’ to be a ‘Christian’ Fucking STILL ask for ‘Donation’ and money from people…