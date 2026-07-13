HEGSETH…YOU ARE TRAITOR TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC NOT TO MENTION SUCH A HORRENDOUS LYING EMBARRASSMENT TO US ALL... AMERICA...STAY ON THE TRUMP EPSTEIN BABY RAPING FILES...Alicia LutzJul 13, 202621ShareThe Thinking Silence The Guilt of SilenceRead morea day ago · 19 likes · 5 comments · Sara da EncarnaçãoYOU ARE THE EXPERIMENT - a SGT Report micro-docHEGSETH…YOU ARE SUCH A HORRENDOUS LYING EMBARRASSMENT Call: The Next Thing The Sick Satanic Pedophile Elites Want To ‘Normalize’?Kim Osbøl’s Substack Controlled Opp PRO 'Virus' Pedophile TRUMP PSYOP 'The People's Voice' Again! Original title: The Satanic Pedophile Elites Caught Pumping Human Remains in Water Supply to Fuel ‘Satanic’ AI Data Centers… Listen nowan hour ago · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen DenmarkKim Osbøl’s Substack Nephtali1981: The Greatest MASS FORMATION Deception That Will Fool Most People! Note: I have learned a lot from ‘Nephtali1981’ even if I dont agree on everything he tell and it Pisses me Of this Idiot who ‘suppose’ to be a ‘Christian’ Fucking STILL ask for ‘Donation’ and money from people… Listen nowan hour ago · 1 like · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen DenmarkOmid’s Substack Iran’s Precision Shadow War: How Tehran Is Targeting U.S. Logistics Lifelines in Oman and Jordan — And Why Washington’s Denials Are Collapsing Under Satellite ScrutinyBy Omid Souresrafil… Listen now11 hours ago · 15 likes · 2 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS21Share