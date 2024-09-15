Comment:

23 hours ago (edited)

Dear Clayton,

I watched this video regarding Police Officer Sean Taylor. I understand he was attempting to disclose corruption and criminal information he possessed on the trafficking of children that was going on, along with the names of the many high-powered government officials, agencies, and the like.

What I don’t understand, is how as a policeman, he didn’t give that information to trusted sources, to keep in several other places as well, to ensure the security of that information, should another corrupt government entity try to illegally break into his house and take all of his electronics, containing the vital information on the trafficking he was bringing to light.

The moment this video really pissed me off was when Police Officer Sean Taylor stated that “we should all unite to fight this takeover we are experiencing.” Let me​ enlighten you and your followers regarding that statement he made in the video, and why it pissed me off so badly.

15 years ago, not 5 or even 10, but 15 years ago, I belonged, and still do, to a very small circle of incredibly knowledgeable Patriots, who knew about all of this trafficking going on, and so much more.

In an effort to try to stop the corruption, we put together events several events with Sheriff Mack and the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) educating sheriffs from all 50 states, about the political tyranny, child trafficking, and corruption running rampant inside all of these 3 and 4-letter government agencies, operating their constructs under pure and unadulterated corruption.

This same corruption also existed in many of the Police Departments which were overstepping their jurisdictions and disregarding the Constitution as the law, policing instead under the “color of law” collecting Revenue Quotas for the state and using unrestrained violence and coercion.

This “Police State” mentality seems to be sanctioned by the higher-ranking authorities in law enforcement because it is growing more egregious with every passing day. Our communities are now under a Police State.

The constitutionally protected rights we once had, are being eradicated systematically at the speed of light. 15 years ago, we turned to the Sheriffs which we knew were the ONLY law enforcement with constitutional jurisdiction over the People who “elected them. We tried unsuccessfully, to get them to step up to the plate and be the enforcement. We the People needed to put a stop to the ongoing tyranny.

They made a conscious choice to do nothing, violating their constitutional oaths for fear they would lose their paychecks and guaranteed pensions if they rocked the boat in the demonic-driven system, they too were willing participants of.

So to hear Police Officer Sean Taylor say that “we need to unite to stop this tyranny”, is not only a slap in our faces, but it’s 15 years too late. The American people have allowed satanic demons to manifest all over America, raping and pillaging everything that we once held sacred, including our children.

The NWO “Depopulation Agenda” is well underway and will soon be reaching the goal of the 200 ​Million worldwide population number they seek. It began on March 11, 2020, when they rolled out the COVID-19 “plandemic” to which MILLIONS of dumbed-down Americans vehemently trusted the government, and blindly began lining up to be injected with a DNA-altering poison cocktail, containing “self-assembling” nanoparticle properties that attack your entire body and ravage your immune system. This happens regardless of age.

The body ultimately develops myocarditis and pericarditis; inflammation of the heart muscle, and outer lining of the heart, which weaken the heart leading to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat, and sudden death. Millions have already died suddenly, immediately after receiving one or more of the boosters, others are starting to die off now.

The NWO humanity depopulation is in Full Swing. For those of us who didn’t take the “Death Jab”, they are currently fine-tuning the horror they are about to unleash on us, which will allow them at some point soon, to arrive at their magical number of 200 hundred ​million worldwide population Goal. I am leaving a link below where you will learn step-by-step how we got here. Nobody is coming to save us.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

https://alicialutzrolow.substack.com/p/confessions-of-an-economic-hitman