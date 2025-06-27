HE IS TRYING VERY HARD TO TAKE THE NARRATIVE OF HIS INVOLVEMENT IN EPSTEIN'S CHILD PEDOPHILIA...OFF THE TABLE...
KEEPING US BUSY WITH ISRAEL BULLSHIT
Normal Island News
Trump has started World War III to stop the Epstein client list being made public
If you're a huge fan of President Trump (aren't we all?), you will have been hugely concerned about the Epstein client list going public. The last thing we need is everyone finding out Trump is a paedophile when ICE agents are having so much fun making America white again…
3 days ago · Laura and Normal Island News
Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report
Is the Great Reset Happening Right Now?
After you listen to this video, please share it with anyone you care about…
4 months ago · Patrick Wood