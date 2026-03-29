HAVING A WEEKEND OUTING WITH FRIENDS...THEN THIS...WELCOME TO TRUMP'S AMERIKA...
STAY ON THE FILES AMERICA...IT REALLY IS WORKING
This is our police revealing what has always been true. We were protesting POLICE BRUTALITY in the 60’s. Always been about allegedly not having funds to provide stringent moral, ethical, and intelligent screening, far better training and much better monitoring of their behavior. Please see the faces of men who enjoy meeting out physical violence especially when they are many and armed. Fucking Nazi cowards! —Dennis Patterson-US Navy Veteran
JEWS or JEW trained...Human officers never act like that...JEWS ARE NOT HUMAN...Time to start killing the JEW!!