This is our police revealing what has always been true. We were protesting POLICE BRUTALITY in the 60’s. Always been about allegedly not having funds to provide stringent moral, ethical, and intelligent screening, far better training and much better monitoring of their behavior. Please see the faces of men who enjoy meeting out physical violence especially when they are many and armed. Fucking Nazi cowards! —Dennis Patterson-US Navy Veteran

THIS IS WHAT NEEDS TO START HAPPENING SO THEY CLEARLY UNDERSTAND WE WON’T BE FUKED WITH ANYMORE…