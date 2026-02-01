The Justice Department released 3 million additional Epstein files today in a big surprise news release on Friday. Among these files is a very disturbing report sent to the FBI’s tip line.

The complaint says that Donald Trump, the president, had events at Mar-a-Lago called “calendar girls.” Jeffrey Epstein would bring in the children, and Trump would sell them.

He would use his finger to measure the children’s private parts and rate them based on how tight they were. The people attending were older men, including Elon Musk, Donald Jr. Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Attorney Allan Dershowitz, and Attorney Bob Shapiro.

The complaint continues, “We were taken into rooms. We were forced to give Donald J Trump oral sex. We were forced to let him have sex with us. I was 13 years old when Donald J Trump raped me. Ghislaine Maxwell was also there.”

SOURCE:

https://truebluereport.com/breaking-epstein-files-drop-bombshell-claims-involving-trump-and-underage-calendar-girls-at-mar-a-lago/

Eldridge Osan

Trump + Warp Speed = COVID Injection

Trump + Stargate = AI mRNA Injections

Trump + The Genius Act = Digital Currency

Trump + REAL ID = Federal Digital ID Segue

Trump + The Genesis Act = AI Data Centers

Trump + 6G Exec Order = Implantable Tech (Google it 👆)

Ever heard of The Beast System? (Google that too)

See the Global Uni-Party Yet?

Wonder why no COVID accountability???

Let’s explore below, shall we?

Warp Speed (COVID shot)

Stargate (blood tests and mRNA vaccines powered by Open AI, SoftBank, Oracle to “cure cancer…” [caused by COVID shot? 🤔)

Genius Act (Digital Currency)

REAL ID rollout led by Kristi Noem (intermediate step to national digital ID linked to medical records among other future [digital currency] applications.

Genesis Mission (National AI platform linking federal data centers)

6G Executive Order with “Implantable technologies” as one of its purposes.

Notice how many nations are following the same exact playbook????

👆Please…Fact Check Me.

Politics in general across the globe appears to be a Hegelian Dialectic moving nations on a tight vector towards something Biblical and catastrophic. The political friction is the force. It is deliberate and intentional and controlled very carefully by the media. Just wait until AI kicks in to full gear. We are on the precipice of an age of unprecedented deception.

Truth is at a premium.

Remember, God governs by Truth because Truth is Life Giving. Because He is Love and Love requires a relationship.

When we depart from Truth, it leads to chaos, confusion, awkwardness, corruption, delusion, perversion, and death.

It is written:

Revelation 13:16-17 KJV

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Revelation 18:23 KJV

23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.

Sorceries = Pharmakea

Pharmakeia

A Greek word that means the use of drugs, potions, or spells, and is the etymological root of the modern English word “pharmacy”. In ancient Greek and Biblical contexts, it often referred to the use of substances in connection with sorcery, magic, and idolatry.

Still reading?

There is also a multifaceted, synergistic layered campaign for “Equity in global depopulation.” It’s monetized, and people are profiting from it.

Look up how much the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has invested in vaccines, Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ ideology, and Big Tech / AI to control and shape information. He’s not the only one…

Let’s view the deceptive equation:

Vaccines. “Safe and Effective.”

Planned Parenthood [abortion]. “Reproductive care.”

LGBTQ ideology. “Dignity and respect.” “Love is love.”

(Consider: If you were going to sterilize the next generation through their thoughts/minds, how would you do that? Does an ideology have the power to switch bloodlines OFF? Do we have ideas or do ideas have us?)

Censorship. “Hate Speech, misinformation/disinformation.”

EQUALS =

Global population reduction. Which is monetized for profit by and for the stakeholders. It’s ironic how they promote all of the above in Western militaries and call it “readiness.”

No judgment or condemnation towards any individuals who subscribe to freedom of choice in the above. I’m just showcasing where it leads in the name of Truth and Love and ultimately Life (vs non-life).

Before we determine where we stand on issues that are up for social debate we should ask: Does this lead to life? Or does it lead to death? What if everyone decided to do it? Perhaps it leads to the death of the human race? Maybe that testifies of the spirit behind it.

CHOOSE LIFE. It is optional. And there’s still time.

Deuteronomy 30:15-20

John 14:6