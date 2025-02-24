2/21/25 Natural Health Series: Focus is on Detoxing and Removing micro and nanoplastics burden from our bodies. The proliferation of microplastics (less than 5mm in diameter) and nanoplastics (smaller than 0.001 mm in diameter) in our air, water, food and clothing explored along with the effects on your health - the invisible poisons referred to as "forever chemicals" with help for your home and body.—
https://rumble.com/v6nlx9c-how-to-detox-micronanoplastics-from-our-bodies.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Dr.%20Jane%20Ruby