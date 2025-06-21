HAVE WE HAD ENOUGH YET?
Will Food Forest Permaculture
Henry Ford actually said 'isolate the 50 richest Jews and all wars will cease'
I just wanted to give a shoutout to old Henry Ford in the grave for calling it many years ago. Les Wexner founded the Mega Group of exclusively Jewish billionaire ‘lobbyists’ with Jewish criminal Charles Bronfman, and all these jewfucks go scot free, and of course the chick Ghislaine Maxwell takes the fall for all of these disgusting men- kind of funny…
3 days ago · 67 likes · 9 comments · Will Food Forest Permaculture
Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge
Israel Buckles as Iran War Shifts to New Drag-Out Phase
Today a round of urgent talks concluded in Geneva between European-American representatives and Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi. The talks reportedly went nowhere as Iran rejected calls to end all enrichment, and instead rebutted that Iran will not negotiate with anyone until all attacks by Israel first cease…
an hour ago · 54 likes · 19 comments · Simplicius
The Morningstar Report
Netanyahu's "Jewish Jihad" Draws Down God's Ire and "Fire from the Skies" on Israel
The utter failure and the war crimes of Netanyahu's "Jewish Jihad" in Gaza, Israel’s foolish Attack on Iran and The Collapse of Israel’s IRON DOME is drawing down “Fire from the Skies" on Israel and its people…
an hour ago · 2 likes · Robert Morningstar
Watchman On The Tower
24 Things That Happen When An EMP Hits The Country
an hour ago · 1 like · Scott Cooper
From Madness To Insanity - David Icke Dot-Connector
Seemorerocks
TRUMP FLIP-FLOPS : From NUKES to "maybe we won't have have to hit Iran"
In the last 24 hours…
4 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra
Everybody's Mamá
It's Up To Us!
Apparently not! We must continue to resist and boycott to bring down Führer tRump, his lead Musk Rat, his administration from hell, his illegal battalion of Gestapo ICE Nazi terrors and his regime of White Supremacists and MAGAts…
7 hours ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Everybody's Mamá