The obscene corruption of the Trump regime was attested by the financial report required by law and published this week. During 2025, Trump and his family made at least $2.2 billion, of which half was in cryptocurrency, where they made a killing on Trump-denominated coins that rapidly lost their value. So the First Family cleaned up while millions of suckers lost big bucks. Politicians getting rich is not news: LBJ started poor and ended rich when all he ever did for a living was serve in elective office. But this is out of all proportion from what came before. Holding the presidency is clearly, for Trump, a racket.

The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is his cover, his way to gain the appearance of legitimacy for the racket. That Court’s decision to allow the administration to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians shows that our immigration system is completely broken. (I wrote recently on how to reform immigration.)

That decision also displays the blatant partisanship of the SCOTUS 6-3 Republican majority. Justice Alito went out of his way to deny that race played any role in the decision to deport these Haitians, notwithstanding the very public denunciations of them by the President for abuses that were demonstrably untrue.

The Court has not always supported Trump: most notably, it denied his attempt to end birthright citizenship But the Court has backed Trump in about two-thirds of cases since his inauguration in 2025.