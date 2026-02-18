HAVE WE BECOME AN IMPOTENT PEOPLE, AMERICA?
The Unknown Enemy — The Everything Conspiracy — How the Central Banking Con Erased History Before 1800 & Introduced the New Debt-Slave Money System
Fact
In 1863, the Rothschild banking family published an internal memo identifying guild economies as an “existential threat to fractional reserve banking” because communities operating under guild provision demonstrated “immunity to debt-based capital control.” The memo ordered “aggressive displacement through industrialization mandates and monetary requirement legislation” with “priority highest, timeline immediate.” Between eighteen sixty-five and nineteen hundred, over three thousand European guilds were forcibly disbanded through laws requiring all labor to be paid in currency, criminalizing barter and alternative exchange, and seizing guild properties