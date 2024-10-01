HAVANA SYNDROME———The Symptoms—Severe headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus, vertigo. About a decade ago, American officials and their families living and working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, started experiencing mysterious symptoms like these. Symptoms usually followed a loud noise and intense pain in the ears and head.

NIH studies find severe symptoms of “Havana Syndrome,” but no evidence of MRI-detectable brain injury or biological abnormalities. Compared to healthy volunteers, affected U.S. government personnel did not exhibit differences that would explain symptoms.

MEDUSA (weapon)

MEDUSA (Mob Excess Deterrent Using Silent Audio)——————A directed-energy non-lethal weapon designed by WaveBand Corporation in 2003-2004 for temporary personnel incapacitation. The weapon is based on the microwave auditory effect resulting in a strong sound sensation in the human head when it is subject to certain kinds of pulsed/modulated microwave radiation.

The developers claimed that through the combination of pulse parameters and pulse power, it is possible to raise the auditory sensation to a “discomfort” level, deterring personnel from entering a protected perimeter or, if necessary, temporarily incapacitating particular individuals. In 2005, Sierra Nevada Corporation acquired WaveBand Corporation.

Description

According to the U.S. Navy in 2004, the system would be "portable, low power, have a controllable radius of coverage, be able to switch from crowd to individual coverage, cause a temporarily incapacitating effect, have a low probability of fatality or permanent injury, cause no damage to property, and have a low probability of affecting friendly personnel".

In addition to perimeter protection and crowd control, a proposed application of MEDUSA was "for use in systems to assist communication with hearing impaired persons".

Fate

The project received a positive initial evaluation from the Navy. However, Sierra Nevada Corporation discontinued the project in 2008. It may have shown to permanently damage human brain tissue".—https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEDUSA_(weapon)