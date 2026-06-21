Tee Ashby

ANA KASPARIAN: Israel Faces Something Too HORRIFIC to Handle...Settlers Now in Serious Danger!

The geopolitical earthquake we have been warning you about is finally here! While the corporate media tries to spin the narrative, the truth is exploding out of Switzerland. In a historic showdown, the Islamic Republic of Iran has cornered the United States at the negotiation table, and the results are absolutely devastating for the occupation and its A…