The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Why Americans Should Be Rebelling NOT Celebrating on July 4th

The ability to be (relatively) successful in the United States vs. other “government” tax farms is by some seen by some as something to celebrate. While I understand that the Art of Liberty Foundation has a high-quality audience of independent thinkers able to see through the lies, indoctrination and propaganda of the mandatory “government” schools, monopoly media, and algorithmic promotion/censorship of the DARPA Internet, I wanted to take a moment to help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the reality of their situation…