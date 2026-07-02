HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY ENSLAVEMENT DAY...SURE...GO AHEAD WITH YOUR BBQ'S & YOUR FIREWORKS...THE ELITES ARE LAUGHING HYSTERICALLY AT AMERICANS CELEBRATING NOT HAVING FREEDOM...
STAY ON THE FILES
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
FBI Document Shows President Clinton And George H.W. Bush Were Accused Of Raping A Child, And Melania And Donald Trump Watched It Happen
If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files, and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month…
Read more
9 hours ago · 50 likes · 18 comments · Books Behind Borders
The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News
Why Americans Should Be Rebelling NOT Celebrating on July 4th
The ability to be (relatively) successful in the United States vs. other “government” tax farms is by some seen by some as something to celebrate. While I understand that the Art of Liberty Foundation has a high-quality audience of independent thinkers able to see through the lies, indoctrination and propaganda of the mandatory “government” schools, monopoly media, and algorithmic promotion/censorship of the DARPA Internet, I wanted to take a moment to help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the reality of their situation…
Read more
6 hours ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · Etienne de la Boetie2
For the record. I am ABSTAINING.
UNLESS I come up with an industrial strength productive idea.