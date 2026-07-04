HAPPY 4TH OF JULY WAKE UP CALL...THIS MAY VERY WELL BE OUR LAST ONE...IS 'REAL' FREEDOM NOT WORTH FIGHTING FOR ANYMORE?SERIOUSLY...GIVE ME LIBERTY...OR GIVE ME DEATH...I AM NOBODY'S SLAVE!Alicia LutzJul 04, 2026212ShareTracy Treloar America’s 250th Birthday — The State of the Union - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7h3oAbzV338&t=6132s&pp=0gcJCUwLAYcqIYzvLink in comments… Listen now2 days ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar212Share
TRUTH Nugget — 7/04/2026
One Nation, Under God
God designed nations and national borders. Nations and borders are part of God’s created order.
These are the families of the sons of Noah, according to their genealogies, by their nations; and out of these the nations were separated on the earth after the flood. Genesis 10:32
God’s sovereignty is over all nations.
And He made from one [man] every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined [their] appointed times and the boundaries of their habitation, Acts 17:26
Nations are not accidental or made by humans; they are part of God’s ordering of history. America celebrates its 250th year on 7/04/2026, we each have an opportunity to individually humble ourselves before an incomparable God, the one true Creator and Redeemer.