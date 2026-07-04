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Alicia’s Newsletter

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TRUTH Nugget — 7/04/2026

One Nation, Under God

God designed nations and national borders. Nations and borders are part of God’s created order.

These are the families of the sons of Noah, according to their genealogies, by their nations; and out of these the nations were separated on the earth after the flood. Genesis 10:32

God’s sovereignty is over all nations.

And He made from one [man] every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined [their] appointed times and the boundaries of their habitation, Acts 17:26

Nations are not accidental or made by humans; they are part of God’s ordering of history. America celebrates its 250th year on 7/04/2026, we each have an opportunity to individually humble ourselves before an incomparable God, the one true Creator and Redeemer.

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