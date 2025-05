Following the Telegram saga, Hakeem Anwar joins Maria Zeee to discuss what might be going on behind the scenes and how to protect our privacy. This interview was recorded approximately two weeks ago, and is even more significant now following exploding devices being reported in the Middle East.

https://rumble.com/v5fkjg5-hakeem-anwar-telegram-and-attack-on-our-privacy.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ZeeeMedia