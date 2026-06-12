GWENYTH PALTROW IS A PIECE OF SHIT ISRAEL ASS LICKING TRAITOR...SHE IS SURPRISING NO ONE...
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Independent Thought
J.D. Vance Now Connected To Epstein Cover Up - Please Share This Everywhere
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2 hours ago · 30 likes · 4 comments · Independent Thought
The Borowitz Report
Iranian Navy Humiliates Trump by Closing Reflecting Pool
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump’s claim that a peace deal with Iran was imminent suffered a stunning rebuke on Thursday when a flotilla of warships from the Iranian navy blockaded The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool…
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2 hours ago · 553 likes · 80 comments · Andy Borowitz
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Helping Israel Sell Stolen Condos During An Active Genocide
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7 hours ago · 167 likes · 82 comments · Books Behind Borders
Hausfrauleaks
WHERE HAVE ALL THE BODIES GONE?
The United States currently has over 40,000 soldiers deployed across 10 countries in the Middle East…
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7 hours ago · 7 likes · J. Michael Springmann