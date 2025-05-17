GUN OWNERS BETRAYED By House Committee Decision!
TO THE TRAITORS OF THE REPUBLIC...COME AND TAKE THEM...MFERS!
Breaking news for gun owners! A recent House Committee decision has left many feeling betrayed and concerned about their Second Amendment rights. In this video, we dive into the details of the decision and explore what it means for gun owners across the country. From the impact on gun ownership to the potential consequences for law-abiding citizens, we cover it all. Stay informed and stay vigilant - the future of our gun rights depends on it!
Call The House Ways and Means Committee.
Speaker: (202) 225-4000
Majority Leader: (202) 225-3015
Majority Whip: (202) 225-2210
Keep calling (202) 224-3121 & tell Congress to add the Hearing Protection Act & SHORT Act!
DO IT !!!
Budget Members:
Texas:
@RepArrington
(202) 225-4005
Texas:
@RepBrandonGill
(202) 225-7772
Texas:
@RepChipRoy
(202) 225-4236
South Carolina:
@RepRalphNorman
(202) 225-5501
California:
@RepMcClintock
(202) 225-2511
California:
@JayObernolte
(202) 225-5861
Wisconsin:
@RepGrothman
(202) 225-2476
Pennsylvania:
@RepSmucker
(202) 225-2411
Virginia:
@RepBenCline
(202) 225-5431
Michigan:
@RepJackBergman
(202) 225-4735
Utah:
@RepBlakeMoore
(202) 225-5857
Kansas:
@RepRonEstes
(202) 225-6216
Oklahoma:
@RepBrecheen
(202) 225-2701
Ohio:
@RepMikeCarey
(202) 225-2015
North Carolina:
@RepChuckEdwards
(202) 225-6401
North Carolina:
@RepMcDowell
(202) 225-3065
North Carolina:
@RepTimMooreNC
(202) 225-5634
Georgia:
@Rep_Clyde
(202) 225-9893
Georgia:
@RepBuddyCarter
(202) 225-5831
Indiana:
@RepHouchin
(202) 225-5315
Indiana:
@RepStutzman
(202) 225-4436
Rules Members:
North Carolina:
@virginiafoxx
(202) 225-2071
Minnesota:
@RepFischbach
(202) 225-2165
South Carolina:
@RepRalphNorman
(202) 225-5501
Texas:
@RepChipRoy
(202) 225-4236
Indiana:
@RepHouchin
(202) 225-5315
New York:
@RepLangworthy
(202) 225-3161
Georgia:
@AustinScottGA08
(202) 225-6531
Georgia:
@RepBrianJack
(202) 225-5901
Virginia:
@RepMGriffith
(202) 225-3861
https://rumble.com/v6tiaz9-gun-owners-betrayed-by-house-committee-decision.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep