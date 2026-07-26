Insight to Incite: Open Source Intelligence Analysis

Ben Shapiro, the Myth of "Dual Loyalty," and Return of the International Jew

The Daily Wire is coming apart. Ben Shapiro's flagship show, which once pulled several million views an episode, now averages around half a million, the worst collapse and steepest decline of anything in the ecosystem of news. The company watched its YouTube views fall 34 percent year over year, and saw website traffic cut roughly in half. Shapiro admits revenue is down. The company has now run two rounds of layoffs in just over a year and has just installed a new CEO to try to stop the bleeding. His audience is walking out on him in real time. Why? The public has figured out he doesn’t care for America or Americans. He’s in it for Israel, and Americans have had enough…