GUESS WHAT AMERICA...THEY ARE NOT GOING TO STOP...WE HAVE TO STOP THEM
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AUTHOR KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
Trump start past Services as Epstein... It's all coming out!
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7 hours ago · 57 likes · 8 comments · KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
Kim Iversen: We Are ALL Being ‘Mind Controlled’, People Just Don’t Know It!
Tee Ashby
"Israel used quadcopters to target children in Gaza, study shows"
“1 2 3 4…
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a day ago · 119 likes · 27 comments · Tee Ashby
Insight to Incite: Open Source Intelligence Analysis
Ben Shapiro, the Myth of "Dual Loyalty," and Return of the International Jew
The Daily Wire is coming apart. Ben Shapiro's flagship show, which once pulled several million views an episode, now averages around half a million, the worst collapse and steepest decline of anything in the ecosystem of news. The company watched its YouTube views fall 34 percent year over year, and saw website traffic cut roughly in half. Shapiro admits revenue is down. The company has now run two rounds of layoffs in just over a year and has just installed a new CEO to try to stop the bleeding. His audience is walking out on him in real time. Why? The public has figured out he doesn’t care for America or Americans. He’s in it for Israel, and Americans have had enough…
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21 hours ago · 39 likes · 4 comments · JD Hall
Matthew’s Substack
Call them OPCs, not Flock Cameras
I’m trying to retitle these infernal devices which, for now, have the pleasant name of Flock cameras, like a happy flock of birds flying above you in the blue sky. In reality, they are Outdoor Prison Cameras, or OPCs, for controlling the population in the open-air prison they are turning America into…
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6 hours ago · 68 likes · 35 comments · Matt Bracken