GREGORY MANNARIO
IS THAT A FREAKING REAL QUESTION?
Lions... Trump Media just launched five new ETFs. Are You Buying?
Trump Media’s Truth.Fi brand (via Truth Social Funds) rolled out 5 equity ETFs on the NYSE as follows…
4 days ago
Lions... Is Trump Media Building An "Ecosystem" For Tokenization? Check this one out...
Reuters- Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) says it plans to issue a new digital token and distribute it to shareholders in a partnership with Crypto.com and is expected to leverage Cronos blockchain tech (launch timing discussed as 2026 in coverage…
4 days ago