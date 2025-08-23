GREGORY MANNARINO
DOLLAR GETS BLASTED!
Lions… As expected, the dollar index GOT CRUSHED after Powell promises Wall St. MORE INJECTIONS OF EASY MONEY…
12 hours ago
Fed Indicates That "Its Ready To Cut Rates..." And The Stock Market Skyrockets.
So…. Powell indicates conditions ‘may warrant’ interest rate cuts as Fed proceeds ‘carefully…
13 hours ago
"Government" Openly Buying Large-Cap Corporations...
MarketWatch-Intel Corp. has agreed to the U.S. government taking a stake in the chip maker, President Donald Trump said Friday, not long after he met with the company’s chief executive after initially calling for him to resign…
10 hours ago