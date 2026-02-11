GREGORY MANNARINO
No Way! Lions.... Can I Get AT LEAST ONE Duh?
(MarketWatch)- U.S. Stock valuations are “elevated” with a “narrow margin for error” according to strategists at U.S. Asset Management Group…
2 hours ago · 41 likes · 17 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Lions... Banks/Lenders Are Preparing For A MASSIVE Home Foreclosure Crisis Event.
Lions… Banks/lenders are de-risking, now…
5 hours ago · 66 likes · 43 comments · Gregory Mannarino
BANKS ARE PREPARING FOR A MAJOR CRISIS EVENT... (What EVERYONE Needs To Know NOW. Mannarino
Lions... And No One Saw This Coming? Really?
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit will grow in fiscal 2026 to $1.853 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office forecast on Wednesday, showing that on balance, President Donald Trump’s economic policies are worsening the country’s fiscal picture amid low economic growth…
3 hours ago · 48 likes · 16 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Go Ahead... I Dare You. I DARE ANYONE! To Just Try And Make This Up.
Lions…
3 hours ago · 63 likes · 41 comments · Gregory Mannarino
MAKE BORROWING GREAT AGAIN! As Trump Pushes (Again) For Lower Rates.
Trump- "The United States of America should be paying MUCH LESS on its Borrowings (BONDS!)," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "We are again the strongest Country in the World, and should therefore be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far…
an hour ago · 14 likes · 4 comments · Gregory Mannarino