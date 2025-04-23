Gregory--Here is my take on everything regarding this nation and what we could do about bringing this satanic out of control corruption to a complete HALT. I will just say it because I am one of those Americans who thinks that no matter how bad it gets, We the People are the final Arbiters of America, so here we go, as you like to say. Plenty of American Patriots, such as yourself, are brilliant at what they do.

Imagine if the American People, or a huge number of us anyway, could stand the fuck up and divise a plan (quickly) with all of our retired generals and military that know what's happening and we arrest all these criminals starting with Congress and the Senate traitors, and RELACE each one of them with people like us who know we could start mending this nation back to where it needs to be?

I would put your expertise on the economy of America, and that's what you would run along with Gerald Celente and other brilliant financial economists, put Judge Andrew Napolitano, who knows the Constitution backwards and forwards, on the executive branch, and others who are educated, who know what's going on, and love their country, in different posts they would be an asset to. There are plenty of Americans who can snap this country back into shape.

Am I crazy to think this way? I am having trouble sitting around waiting for them to start coming for each and every one of us who are fighting back. To me, that's like sitting on your couch with no protection, waiting for an intruder you know is coming to rape & pillage your family. Why are we waiting for that? I don't understand. I have fought my battles in life, front & center, always placing myself on the front lines, locked & loaded. Where is America's outrage? Where is America's courage? I don't understand Greg.

Thank you for what you are trying to do. You can't do it alone. It's really not as hard as people think to get this started. These bastards who have sold us out for their 30 lousy pieces of silver, that lick their master's boots like Trump and all of Congress & the Senate just keep Americans in F-alse E-vidence A-ppearing R-eal paradigm, letting them think it's impossible, when it is not, so we don't rise up to go against them. and start rounding them up.

I have a very difficult time being included with such Americans because I am a fighter. I will gladly give up my life so that my, and every American's Grandchildren would have a future in a nation they could be proud of. A nation that always takes the right and moral paths. That seeks and follows the TRUTH. A nation whose example the world would follow. Is that not what we should all want for our Posterity? We have lived a life shrouded in LIES from birth. Anyways, may our Heavenly Father watch over you and keep you safe from harm. Again, thanks for what you do for freedom. Stay the course. Alicia Lutz-Rolow